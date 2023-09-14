Business deals | Fiskars buys the Danish luxury brand

Fiskars buys the 120-year-old Danish brand.

Fiskars buys the Danish luxury lifestyle brand Georg Jensen for 151.5 million euros. According to Fiskars, the transaction to be paid for in cash is financed with a loan. Fiskars told about it in its press release on Thursday morning.

According to Fiskars, Georg Jensen offers iconic products based on strong craftsmanship, creativity and design in the homeware and jewelry categories. Last year, the turnover of the Georg Jensen Group was 158.1 million euros and the operating profit was 14.9 million euros.

According to Fiskars, after the deal, the share of luxury products in the group’s turnover will increase from 25 percent to more than a third.

