Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Business deals | Finnish-owned Epassi was sold to the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
Business deals | Finnish-owned Epassi was sold to the United States

More than 10,000 employers in the Nordic countries are customers of Epass.

Nordic the largest personnel benefits broker Epassi has been sold to two international capital investment companies, inform the parties to the transaction.

The new majority owners of Epass are US-headquartered TA Associates and Warburg Pincus. The previous owners of Epass were the British investment company Bregal Milestone and a Finnish company Risto Siilasmaan investment company First Fellow Partners.

“Founder of Epass Risto Virkkala continues as a minority owner and participates in the implementation of the next phase of the company’s growth strategy”, the press release states.

According to the release, Epass has more than 10,000 employers as customers in the Nordic countries. In total, Epassi is used by more than 13 million employees, one million of whom work in Finland.

On the market the goal is to grow Epass into Europe’s largest provider of mobile payments for digital employee benefits.

See also  Urban Planning | Helsinki has been planned on men's terms, say feminist urban planners - this is how it shows

“We have grown in the Nordic countries and recently expanded to Great Britain, Ireland and Italy, and now we want to accelerate growth,” says the CEO of Epass Pekka Rantala in the bulletin.

Epassi was founded in Helsinki in 2007.

The parties to the deal did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Correction 9.8. 7:21 p.m.: In the story, it was previously erroneously written that First Fellow Partners was the previous main owner of Epass. It was the previous owners of Epass.

