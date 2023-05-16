Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Business deals | Elon Musk’s Twitter bought a recruitment company, the service immediately disappeared from the network

May 16, 2023
It is reportedly Twitter’s first acquisition since Elon Musk bought the social media company.

billionaire Elon Musk’s According to media reports, company X has bought an American company called Laskie, which specializes in the recruitment of IT workers. Company X is the parent company of the messaging service Twitter.

The news agency reports on the company acquisition Bloomberg and a US news site Axios based on anonymous sources. According to sources, the deal was completed recently, but the deal amount is unknown.

It is reportedly Twitter’s first acquisition since Musk bought the social media company for $44 billion in October. Since then, Musk has mainly reduced the number of Twitter employees with a heavy hand and made contradictory reforms.

Laskie is a San Francisco startup company founded in 2021. It has raised a total of six million dollars in funding.

The website of the Laskie service is no longer operational. Company founder Chris Bakke is an avid retweeter of viral jokes.

Musk has envisioned that Twitter would become a so-called super application that can be used, for example, to pay.

