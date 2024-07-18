Business deals | Big deal at Fortum: sells its recycling and waste business for 800 million euros

Business transactions|The business operations to be sold are located in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. They employ approximately 900 employees.

Energy company Fortum is selling its recycling and waste business for around 800 million euros to the investment company Summa Equity.

According to Fortum’s press release, based on the current balance sheet, it will record a tax-free capital gain of approximately EUR 110 million. However, the final sale profit will be specified later.

The recycling and waste businesses for sale offer waste management and processing and recycling services for plastics, metals, ash, slag and hazardous waste. The customer base consists of both industry and the municipal sector.

