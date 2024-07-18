Thursday, July 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Business deals | Big deal at Fortum: sells its recycling and waste business for 800 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Business deals | Big deal at Fortum: sells its recycling and waste business for 800 million euros
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The business operations to be sold are located in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. They employ approximately 900 employees.

Energy company Fortum is selling its recycling and waste business for around 800 million euros to the investment company Summa Equity.

According to Fortum’s press release, based on the current balance sheet, it will record a tax-free capital gain of approximately EUR 110 million. However, the final sale profit will be specified later.

The recycling and waste businesses for sale offer waste management and processing and recycling services for plastics, metals, ash, slag and hazardous waste. The customer base consists of both industry and the municipal sector.

The business operations to be sold are located in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. They employ approximately 900 employees.

The news is updated.

#Business #deals #Big #deal #Fortum #sells #recycling #waste #business #million #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]