Business deals | An expert evaluates what makes Silo AI, which was sold to the Americans for a huge sum, special

Silo AI competitive advantage is based on people, and not so much on a single technological advantage. This is how Finnish artificial intelligence startups are evaluated by a research professor at VTT Technology Research Center Heikki Ailisto.

“I don’t think there is one particular technological advantage, but perhaps it is a systematic way of gathering experience, training people, involving them and implementing projects. That way, cumulative know-how is collected in the company.”

Smart people, well-managed company, lots of employees. This creates a competitive advantage, Ailisto sums up.

US semiconductor manufacturer AMD announced on Wednesday that he made a purchase from the Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI. The transaction amount is said to be 665 million dollars, or about 614 million euros.

The deal is one of the largest growth company deals in Finland.

Ailiston according to the company’s know-how has mainly been found in Finnish universities. According to his understanding, some work alongside research work.

“Probably the know-how and its rapid growth have been the two things that set it apart from other similar startups,” says Ailisto.

Buyers interest can also be aroused by the fact that the company boldly set out to develop large language models, says Ailisto. Silo AI has been running a Finnish language model known as Poro, which also includes the University of Turku.

Silo AI does artificial intelligence projects for companies, which could be called artificial intelligence consulting in the same sense as IT consulting.

According to Ailisto, the interesting thing about the deal is that Silo AI was not bought by the corresponding software company, but by a circuit system supplier.

“That was a surprise for me in this store.”

Those following the industry have been waiting for the Silo sale to take place, he says.

“Also, the good price may have been somewhat of a surprise.”

Silo AI according to Ailisto, there is no significant difference in the language model from language models known to the consumer such as Chat GPT.

In Finland, the traditions of artificial intelligence research go back to the 70s in the field of artificial intelligence based on machine learning neural networks, he says.

Silo AI applies neural networks. A neural network is the imagination of researchers of the 1950s and 1960s about how the brain works. They tried to imitate it with the help of computer calculations, says Ailisto.

When entering the 2010s, the computing power increased. Large practical calculation problems could be solved with neural networks.

Ailisto highlights image analysis, which could be used to teach the machine to recognize what is in the image. When there was plenty of data, i.e. images, available and input, it helped.

“For example, pictures of dogs are fed to it, and when the machine detects something wrong, it is told to correct itself,” explains Ailisto.

From Ailisto Silo AI is in a class of its own in Finland in the field of artificial intelligence.

He also highlights Relex, which applies artificial intelligence and optimizes retail sales.

There are also some small players, for example in medical imaging.

Ailisto believes that the trade will put Finland on the world map. According to him, Finland has also previously been known for high competence in the scientific community, to some extent also in the business world.

Also CEO of the Finnish startup community Riikka Pakarinen sees the company’s interest as being based on people.

“Silo AI has deep technology expertise and language model expertise, and in addition to that, they have done consulting for a long time in many different sectors and researched how concretely artificial intelligence can bring value to different products.”

Another advantage is that the company has a critical amount of artificial intelligence expertise gathered in one company.

According to Pakarinen, about 125 employees, or about half of the staff, have PhDs.

Pakarinen has happily noted that the company has expressed a desire to commit to Finland. For him, the trade is also significant on a European scale.

Silo AI’s representatives have not commented on the transaction to HS beyond the announcement.