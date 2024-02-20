Business deals | A new credit card giant is coming to the United States – it's the biggest merger of the year worldwide

Technology costs are driving the merger of two credit card companies in the US. Bigger is better, says the professor of finance.

Stateside is emerging as the country's largest credit card company in terms of loan volume, when two financial service companies merge.

Financial news office Bloomberg says that Virginia-based Capital One approved on Monday the purchase of Discover Financial Service in a 32.5 billion euro stock deal.

It is not only the size of the resulting credit card company that is big in a merger. It is also the biggest merger of companies worldwide this year. Capital One wedges the deal past the software company Synopsys, which announced in January that it would buy the software developer Ansys for around 31.6 billion euros.

The new credit card company will leave JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, the competitors that dominated the industry in the United States, behind in the number of credit card loans.

Bloomberg's according to Capital One and Discover, the deal will be completed either at the end of this year or early next year, if US regulators and shareholders give it their blessing.

With the acquisition, Capital One's owners will own approximately 60 percent of the resulting credit card company. Discover's owners' share of the company's ownership will therefore be 40 percent.

Bloomberg reports that the merger will generate a total of approximately $2.5 billion in synergy benefits before taxes.

Financing professor Jay Ritter The University of Florida told Bloomberg that the motive behind the merger between Capital One and Discovery is the advantage of size. It helps credit card companies better cope with the fixed costs of the technology they use.

“The most important reason is the fixed costs of the technology, because of which bigger is better,” he says to Bloomberg.

Ritter estimates that the costs arising from the use of technology will continue to produce similar mergers in several industries.

“I see no reason to believe that the trend towards companies that are larger in size but smaller in number will end.”