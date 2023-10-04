Business cycles | Growth in the service sector is declining, but the sector still does not expect employment to collapse

According to Palta, the contraction of service production will push the entire economy into recession.

Service industries employers According to Palta, the industry’s business cycle is weakening, which will push the entire economy into recession.

The service cycles review shows that the production of private services increased in the second quarter of the year compared to both a year ago and the previous quarter. Now, however, production is expected to shrink toward the end of the year.

“Services have kept the Finnish economy in slow growth. Finland’s gross domestic product grew by 0.6 percent in the second quarter of the year, even though construction and industrial production decreased. The activity of processing and services has been developing in different directions for over a year now, and the country’s economy has relied heavily on services,” says Palta in the press release.

“Refining activity has already clearly decreased, the service economy has just started its downturn.”

Paltan according to, for example, the indirect effects of the decrease in construction investments also affect the service industries. In addition to architectural and planning offices, the effects extend at least to transportation and employment services.

“The recession has increased the differences between service sectors. The drop in traffic and logistics sales expectations foreshadows a general decrease in economic activity. The economic outlook has clearly weakened in administrative and support services as well,” says Palta’s chief economist Martti Pykäri in the bulletin.

The demand for logistics services is especially weakened by the decrease in sales of merchandise and consumer durables.

Palta describes that the recession is progressing in a situation where the unemployment rate is historically low and the labor market is tight. According to it, the current situation of the labor market can contribute to the employment situation remaining relatively strong. The background is that skilled labor is hard to come by and companies are trying to hold on to employees even harder than before.

According to Palta, a completely new phenomenon has reared its head in the service industries, where companies suffer from both a labor shortage and insufficient demand at the same time.

“The phenomenon is new and growing. However, the availability of skilled labor is a relatively common problem considering the economic cycle. The labor shortage has not disappeared from the service sectors,” Pykäri continues.

In the business cycle review, it is estimated that employment will decrease especially in transport and logistics, but also to some extent in entertainment and leisure services and in certain sectors close to construction. In contrast, employment in the information and communication sector and in administration and support services is expected to continue to grow.

“If the current consensus on the short-term nature of the downturn comes true, labor-intensive service industries will support employment beyond that. Layoffs and layoffs will be seen, but a larger drop in employment and the subsequent, self-feeding downward spiral will be avoided,” says Palta.