Business cycles | Finns are being intimidated by a terrible recession, even though the numbers tell otherwise.

The fear of recession hit the Finns. Experts are amazed when some people are already preparing for a deep recession. The numbers tell something completely different.

“Horrifying numbers.”

“Now we are in a situation where the economy is plowing deep.”

“The recession is becoming deeper and longer than expected.”

This is what Finnish politicians, civil servants and some economists declare. The media repeats the same dark talk in their own headlines.

By following the public debate, one might think that Finland is sinking into a deep recession.