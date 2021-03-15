Business cycles Etla forecasts economic growth for Finland: “If vaccines progress, private consumption will even increase significantly next year”

According to the economic forecast published on Monday, Finland’s total output will grow by 3 per cent this year and by 2.4 per cent next year.

Finland the economy will recover from the interest rate crisis this year, predicts the Business Research Institute (Etla). According to a forecast published on Monday, Finland’s total output will grow by 3 per cent this year and 2.4 per cent next year.

According to Etla’s forecast, economic benefits will rely on exports and consumption. Next year, exports will gain momentum from the recovery in service exports.

“The biggest risks are related to viral variants and vaccine coverage. If vaccines progress, private consumption will even increase significantly next year, ”Etla writes in his forecast.

