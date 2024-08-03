Business cycle | Weak employment figures raised fears of a recession in the United States

Cyclical|The weak US employment numbers violated Sahm’s rule, which had previously accurately predicted a recession. However, the situation is different now, say economists.

Friday weak employment figures In the United States, they once again brought up the fear of a recession and caused the stock market to drop significantly.

According to data published on Friday, the US labor market cooled in July clearly more than expected. The rising unemployment rate broke Sahm’s rule, which had previously predicted a recession.

Senior Strategist at Danske Bank Kaisa Kivipelto wrote the message service in Xthat the breaking of the limit and the worse-than-expected labor market report increased panic in the market.

A former economist at the US Federal Reserve Claudia Sahmin according to the Sahm rule developed by

The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent on Friday, which is the highest reading since autumn 2021.

At the same time Sahm’s rule was broken and raised the question; will the economy slow down faster than expected and should the central bank have lowered the key interest rate already so that a possible recession could have been avoided?

Nordic economist Jan von Gerich wouldn’t make very strong conclusions based on the current data yet, although a slowdown is visible.

“If there isn’t a major stock market crash, it’s not obvious that the USA is on the verge of a recession.”

Von Gerich says that there have been situations before in history when economic data has deteriorated rapidly. However, without a major market shock, there are still no clear indications of a recession.

Also Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto states that there is no reason to panic yet, even if there is concern in the air.

“The situation is more complicated than a single employment figure. It is clear that the economy is cooling down, but there are no signs of a collapse yet.”

According to Kuusisto, many things come together in the discussion. of the stock market prolonged groping, the disappointments of the earnings season, technology sector repair shop and the latest employment report have together raised questions about the direction the US economy is headed.

Each of the experts has reservations about the validity of Sahm’s rule in the current market situation.

Von Gerich says the situation is different now than it has been in previous cases where Sahm’s rule has been applied. Claudia Sahm, who created the rule herself, has made the same remark.

“A significant part of the rise in unemployment is now due to the fact that the workforce has increased,” says von Gerich.

“In general, the labor force does not grow in recessions.”

Von Gerich says that in light of history, he would give more weight to the employment numbers than to the fluctuating unemployment rate.

Kuusisto also says that the increase in the number of the workforce makes it difficult to apply Sahm’s rule to the current situation.

He points out that although the number of jobs has decreased, companies have not laid off workers, which would be a more worrying sign in terms of a recession.

“And there are no such cost pressures to be seen that would push companies into layoffs,” says Kuusisto.

Reuters says that expectations for the US central bank’s interest rate cut in the fall grew even more due to poor employment statistics.

According to CME Fed Watch, which tracks interest rate derivatives, expectations for a 50 basis point cut in September rose from 22 percent to 69.5 percent.

Kuusisto says that Danske Bank is still expecting a 25 percentage point drop in September and another similar drop in December.

Before the next meeting of the central bank, however, there will be two more inflation reports and one employment report, so the market still has time to move, says Kuusisto.

Also on the stock exchange reacted strongly to bad employment statistics and the threat of recession.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index fell 2.43 percent on Friday. The Nasdaq has already fallen more than ten percent from the peak in July.

The S&P 500 index, which broadly follows the shares of large companies, fell by 1.84 percent and the industry-focused Dow Jones index fell by 1.51 percent.

of the United States economic recession has been predicted several times earlier in recent years, says von Gerich. According to him, without a market shock, it can’t be seen this time either, even though the trend is to the downside.

According to Kuusisto, “the world’s most anticipated recession” was predicted for last year, but in the end it never happened. However, the expectations are still there, and now the same discussion has come up again.

On the other hand, it’s good to stay humble, says Kuusisto.

“It is part of the nature of the recession that it comes as a surprise.”