Business cycle VM: Finland’s economy will grow rapidly this year and next, last year’s economic forecast went wrong more than usual due to the pandemic

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ report, the forecast for private consumption for 2020 differed the most from what was realized.

Treasury (VM) forecasts that Finland’s economic growth will accelerate to 2.6 per cent this year and 2.8 per cent next year. In 2023, growth will slow to 1.6 percent.

According to the ministry, the positive outlook has clearly strengthened. The ministry estimates that demand will recover, employment will grow and the interest rate gap will close rapidly.

The VM said on Wednesday that the ministry’s economic forecast for 2020 had larger-than-usual forecast deviations due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic, according to the forecast deviation report published by the ministry on wednesday.

The report examines how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ economic forecast for 2020 corresponded to actual economic development. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs forecasts that gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 1.0 per cent, but according to the latest data from Statistics Finland, GDP fell by 2.8 per cent. Statistics Finland will refine the figure later this year.

The report examines the economic forecast published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the autumn of the previous year, which serves as the basis for next year’s state budget. The Ministry of Environment published its economic forecast for 2020 in the autumn of 2019, when there was no information about the pandemic.

“When looking at the forecast forecast for 2020, it must be taken into account that unexpected and unforeseen events, such as the corona epidemic, will result in large forecast deviations,” the VM bulletin states.

VM: n the forecast for private consumption differed the most from the actual one, as the pandemic is above all a crisis in the consumption of households and services.

Consumption of services and clothing fell in an unprecedented way in the second quarter of last year. Household savings, on the other hand, rose more than at any time since 1990.

The forecast deviation of foreign trade is twice as large as usual. Exports of goods developed favorably after the spring of last year as World Trade recovered rapidly. Imports of goods have been maintained by consumption of consumer durables, such as electronics, which developed favorably in the circumstances.

The forecast deviation of private investment remained at an average size.

On the other hand, significant government support measures boosted public consumption and investment spending more than projected.

The general government financial position was clearly weaker than forecast. The deviation was about 4.1 percentage points of GDP.

Correction 17.6. at 5.20 pm: Ingress erroneously said that, according to the VM report, the forecast for private consumption for 2000 differed the most from what was realized. It is from 2020.