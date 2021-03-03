Business cycle US Federal Reserve: Economic recovery modest early year

Companies anticipate a slow recovery in the labor market.

The United States the economic recovery continued at a modest pace in the first weeks of this year, says the US Federal Reserve.

According to the Beige Book economic report released by the Wednesday on Wednesday, American companies are optimistic about the coming months and demand for housing is “strong”, but labor market companies are forecasting a slow recovery.

According to the report, of the Fed’s twelve districts, only in New York was activity slow, but corporate prospects improved.

The outlook for U.S. economic growth has recently been enhanced by the country’s expanding interest rate vaccination program and $ 1,900 billion stimulus package. It has sparked market speculation that the Fed will reduce its economic stimulus efforts faster than expected.

The US Federal Reserve will hold its next interest rate meeting in two weeks.