Business cycle Unemployed and employed more than a year ago, employment trend figure 71.1

The trend figure for the unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent in March, according to Statistics Finland.

Statistics Finland According to the Labor Force Survey, there were 24,000 more unemployed in March than a year ago. There were 22,000 more employed than a year ago.

The trend figure for the employment rate was 71.1 per cent and for the unemployment rate 7.7 per cent. The figures are seasonally unadjusted.

Statistics Finland’s labor force survey has been renewed at the beginning of this year.