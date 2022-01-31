Business cycle To the Financial Times, CEO of Norway’s giant oil fund: Inflation is permanent

CEO Nicolai Tangen tells the British newspaper that investor returns are suffering from persistent inflation.

Norwegian CEO of the Giant Oil Fund Nicolai Tangen warns that inflation will become a permanent phenomenon in the economy and will keep investor returns low for several years to come.

Tangen says in an interview with the Financial Times (FT), a British business newspaper, that inflation could rise faster than is generally believed when prices are pushed up by high demand and supply chain disruptions.

Tangen points out that price increases are taking place in all industries and in more and more places.

Tangen lists that prices for food, sea freight, road transport, metals, raw materials, energy, gas and even Ikea are rising. There are also signs of rising wages, Tangen says.

“This hits bonds and stocks at the same time. Over the next few years, it will hit both types of assets, ”Tangen tells France Télécom.

Consumer prices the rise has recently accelerated to its highest level in more than two decades in industrialized countries, particularly in the United States, where inflation was seven percent in December. In the euro area, inflation was at its highest level in the history of the single currency area in December.

Economists are quite divided on whether the acceleration in inflation is permanent or temporary.

Some see the rapid economic recovery from the coronary crisis and supply chain disruptions as temporary phenomena, and the slowdown in recovery and the easing of supply chain disruptions will slow down price rises over time.

There has also been a heated debate within the Norwegian Oil Fund about the persistence and temporary nature of inflation, the fund’s Tangen tells France Télécom.

The Norwegian Oil Fund has approximately NOK 11,900 billion (approximately EUR 1,200 billion) in assets under management. It is the world’s largest government investor.

The fund owns more than 9,000 shares in listed companies and an average of 1.4 of all listed companies in the world. At the end of 2020, it had holdings in a total of 48 listed companies in Finland.