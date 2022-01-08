Business cycle There are surprising and special changes in the economy: HS chose six important metrics

Helsingin Sanomat selected six indicators that will determine the economy at least at the beginning of the year. There are plenty of threats, but many things are also moderately good.

New year and new worries.

Kolkot threats often color the economic outlook. Someone always thinks something is wrong. Despite the fact that predicting the future reliably and accurately is almost impossible.

Despite a further escalation of the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery from the severe recession of 2020 was brisk last year. Cyclical forecasts have not been significantly weakened, at least for the time being.

The financial starting point for the new year is thus moderately bright, although the consequences of the new self-transformation may be unpredictable. A highly contagious virus variant can put a huge number of workers in sick bed.

Economy development can be viewed from several perspectives. There are hundreds of different metrics and their weight varies.

The most typical indicators are, for example, gross domestic product, employment, indebtedness of public finances and enterprises, the development of labor productivity and inflation.

Helsingin Sanomat picks up six indicators that will color the economy at least at the beginning of the year.

Inflation

From traditional of cyclical indicators, rising consumer prices, ie inflation, is one of the major issues in the global economy. In the euro area in particular, inflation has been very low for several years, but has picked up rapidly since the autumn.

As a result of inflation, the purchasing power of money weakens: with a certain amount of money, fewer goods and services can be bought than before. In addition to wage earners, exceptionally high inflation is detrimental to companies and investors.

For the time being, it is unclear to what extent the exceptionally rapid inflation is due to strong demand growth on the one hand and temporary stagnation of supply in individual sectors on the other.

In the euro area, inflation has accelerated, mainly due to higher energy prices. This suggests that it is mostly a matter of supply disruption.

In the United States, on the other hand, prices have risen sharply. Therefore, it is likely that the acceleration in inflation is mainly due to strong growth in demand.

Prolonged inflation, if prolonged, will lead to wage earners demanding large wage increases. This, in turn, will lead to increased labor costs for companies, which will have to raise the prices of the goods and services they sell in order to be profitable.

Most research institutions, banks and markets predict that exceptionally rapid inflation, especially in the euro area, will be temporary and slow down this year.

China

World the second largest economy is indebted and economic growth is being slowed by an aging population, high indebtedness and weak labor productivity growth.

Industrial production recovered rapidly after the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic, mainly driven by exports. Instead, the transformation of the Chinese economy to one increasingly based on domestic consumption has stalled.

Strong restrictions on the suppression of the coronary virus are holding back consumption growth and have led to production disruptions in the industry. The highly indebted real estate market is already cooling, housing has fallen and construction has declined.

The overall picture of the economy has also been darkened by the fact that the Communist Party has strengthened its grip on the economy, the weight of private enterprise has been reduced and public debate is severely restricted.

Assessing China’s economy anyway is difficult because many research institutes suspect the central government is tampering with statistics.

Real interest rate

Real interest rate calculated by removing inflation, ie the rise in consumer prices, from the nominal interest rate.

The escalation of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 led to rising inflationary pressures and accelerating inflation last spring. Therefore, in addition to the euro area, risk-free real interest rates on ten-year bonds have also declined to negative in the United States.

The risk-free interest rate is often determined by the yield on U.S. and German bonds.

Due to exceptionally low interest rates, demand for equities and housing has increased, which explains their rise in prices around the world.

Tightening monetary policy will, over time, lead to higher interest rates and a slowdown in inflation, which will also raise real interest rates.

In the United States, the central bank has hinted that it will tighten monetary policy, meaning it will raise interest rates several times this year. The European Central Bank is not expected to raise its key interest rates for the first time until next year.

Allowances

Carbon dioxide the price of allowances in the european union’s emissions trading rose sharply last year. Over time, it should increase investment in lower-carbon production methods.

The price of allowances is affected by many things. The most important of these are the economic cycle, the development of energy technology, the development of natural gas trade between European countries and Russia, and nuclear power policy in various countries.

If allowances purchased on the market are cheaper than reducing emissions from production, it is more profitable for companies to obtain allowances from the market than to reduce their own emissions.

When allowances cost a lot, companies have a strong financial incentive to reduce their CO2 emissions.

Market risks

Coronavirus pandemic as a result, the eurozone economy sank into a severe recession in 2020. GDP, which measures living standards, contracted by almost seven per cent, but already last year the economy recovered strongly.

The chaos has not spread to the financial markets, at least so far. States managed to curb corporate bankruptcies with their large emergency funding. The European Central Bank ensured financial stability through its securities purchases and helped the economy recover.

If the number of corporate bankruptcies had risen uncontrollably, banks would have incurred large credit losses. The worst outcome would have been a widespread financial market crisis, the recovery of which would probably have taken a long time.

After the stock market crash in the spring of 2020, equities have risen sharply and earnings ratios have risen. Individual investors have already warned of a new stock market crash. It could have unpredictable consequences for the financial markets.

Based on the financial market turmoil, no chaos is expected, at least on the basis of current information. Based on 15 variables, the disturbance indicator shows the development of large-scale risks. In addition to the stock market, it takes into account changes in risks in the money, foreign exchange and bond markets, as well as in the banking sector.

Trammels

pandemic the economic impact depends to a large extent on the restrictions imposed by states on the movement of people and on business in order to protect public health.

In the four largest economies in the euro area, restrictions have been lifted last autumn, which is likely to slow the economic recovery. The big economic question is when restrictions can be cut.

From a public health point of view, the main focus is on how quickly as much of the population as possible has effective vaccination protection.

The index, which measures severity of restrictions, takes into account job closures, bans on public events, restrictions on gatherings, interruptions to public transport, requirements to stay at home, the amount of information, and restrictions on domestic and international travel.