Friday, April 29, 2022
Business cycle The U.S. economy contracted unexpectedly early in the year

April 28, 2022
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
According to preliminary data, GDP contracted by 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

28.4. 16:31 | Updated 28.4. 17:43

Of the United States GDP contracted unexpectedly in January – March, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The annual rate of economic contraction was 1.4 per cent, down 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

According to a survey by the news agency Reuters, economists estimate that the economic growth rate would have been 1.1 percent in the first half of the year, so the contraction is a big surprise. Economic uncertainty has been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the consequent rise in energy prices and the worsening coronavirus pandemic in China. Restrictions imposed in Shanghai in particular have disrupted the supply of goods.

“The slowdown in economic growth is very much due to a decline in U.S. exports and a concomitant increase in imports. In addition, the fiscal stimulus has been reduced, but household consumption has nevertheless increased strongly. Preliminary data is a kind of warning about the economic downturn, but I still wouldn’t be very worried about it, ”says the research director of the finance company Danske Bank. Heidi Schauman.

See also  The Federation Council reacted harshly to possible sanctions against Russia

In its review, the German commercial bank Commerzbank emphasized that in addition to the strong growth in household consumption, corporate investment has increased. It believes the risk of a recession in the United States this year remains low.

Preliminary information may change relatively much as the data becomes more accurate, but the new data will be embarrassing for the US Federal Reserve anyway. It has hinted that it will tighten monetary policy by 0.50 percentage points next week to curb rising consumer prices, or inflation.

Tightening monetary policy tends to lead to a slowdown in economic growth as corporate investment declines and household consumption declines. On the other hand, the inflation rate accelerated to 8.5 per cent in March.

The central bank aims for inflation to average 2% over the long term.

United States is the world ‘s largest economy, with a significant impact on the world economy. It is also an important market area for many Finnish companies.

See also  Technology Aircraft giant DJI suspends operations in Ukraine and Russia

Preliminary data for one quarter do not allow very far-reaching conclusions to be drawn. The US economy has recovered much faster from the recession caused by the coronary virus pandemic than the euro area.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated last week that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year.

Read more: Inflation in the United States has already risen to almost 9%: the last time prices rose more than 40 years ago

