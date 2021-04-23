Business cycle The strengthening of the euro area economy continued briskly in April, with the services sector waking up from sleep

In industry, the Purchasing Managers ’Index was at its strongest again for more than 20 years.

Eurozone the economic recovery strengthened in April, according to preliminary data from the Purchasing Managers ’Index released on Friday.

The index, which reliably predicts economic development, was 53.7 points in April. The recovery is particularly accelerated by industry, where the index was at its strongest in April for more than 20 years. Last time record was violated in March.

The posting of industrial production has long been particularly strong in Germany.

States restrictions on movement and business to curb the coronavirus pandemic have caused great damage to services. In April, the service sectors began to grow according to the Purchasing Managers ’Index for the first time since August last year.

“Restrictions to curb the spread of the virus were tightened in April, but the eurozone economy was encouragingly strong,” says IHS Markit economist, who produces the index. Chris Williamson in the bulletin.

The index is based on a survey of 5,000 euro area companies and is one of the most important economic barometers.

If the index is above 50 points, it predicts GDP growth. If it is less than 50 points, GDP is likely to shrink. Gross domestic product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

Economy The strengthening of the recovery in the euro area will inevitably affect Finland as well, with 40 per cent of the value of goods exports to the euro area.

So far, there has been a recession In Finland, milder than in many euro countries. International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in early Aprilthat the Finnish economy will grow by 2.3 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent next year.

The Bank of Finland has warned the economy for a long time weak growth conditions, even if the economy recovers strongly this year. The recovery is being accelerated in particular by increasing private consumption and the recovery of industry.