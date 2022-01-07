Business cycle The rise in consumer prices accelerated again to a new record: inflation in the euro area stood at exactly 5% in December

Core inflation was 2.6 per cent in December, the same as in November.

Consumer prices inflation rose to 5.0 per cent in December, according to preliminary data published by Eurostat on Friday.

Inflation has never exceeded 5 percent. The previous record was in November, when it was 4.9 percent.

The acceleration in inflation was somewhat surprising, as according to a preliminary survey by news agency Bloomberg, economists estimated it would have slowed to 4.8 per cent in December.

The main reason for the acceleration was still the rise in energy prices. Energy prices rose by 26 per cent in December. However, it is less than in November, when energy prices rose by 27.5 percent.

Due to the sharp rise in energy prices, economists are closely monitoring core inflation, which has eliminated the impact of energy and food. Energy and food prices are often subject to rapid and temporary changes.

Eurostat According to preliminary data, core inflation was 2.6 per cent in December, the same as in November.

Research institutions, banks and markets believe that the exceptional acceleration in inflation in the euro area will be temporary and will slow down this year.

The same view has been reiterated by the European Central Bank, whose primary objective is to ensure price stability.

Central Bank according to the price stability target, inflation should be 2% over the medium term. However, the goal is symmetrical. This means that inflation rates may be temporarily faster or slower than the 2% target.

In December the central bank announced to stop buying securities it started at the end of March due to the coronary virus pandemic, but to continue its second purchase program.

In a separate purchase program from the pandemic, securities will be purchased for EUR 40 billion per month in April-June and EUR 30 billion per month in July-September.

From October, securities will be purchased for EUR 20 billion a month, which is in line with the current rate.

The European Central Bank has estimated that it will not change interest rates until after the securities purchases have been discontinued, ie probably next year.