Business cycle | The rate of price increase is now as rapid as in 1982

The increase in the average mortgage interest rate kept inflation high in April.

Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. inflation, remained fast in April, as the rise in interest rates on mortgages kept inflation up.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Monday, consumer prices rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year in April, while in March the year-on-year change was also 7.9 percent.

The last time consumer prices rose at this rate was in 1982.

The rise in consumer prices started to accelerate last year after a long period of slow inflation. The highest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent.

Compared to March, consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in April. This was due, among other things, to an increase in the average interest rate on mortgages. In March, the monthly change in consumer prices was 0.6 percent.

Handelsbanken an economist Janne Ronkanen According to

Without the rise in interest rates on mortgages, inflation would have already subsided to closer to six percent in April, estimates the Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist on Twitter.

“In May and June, a bigger drop in the inflation rate is likely,” Ronkainen writes on Twitter.

Statistics Finland According to

The increase in consumer prices, on the other hand, was restrained the most by the cheaper prices of gasoline, diesel and condominiums.

According to preliminary data of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index, inflation in Finland was 6.3 percent in April. In March, it was 6.7 percent.

Adjusted inflation does not include mortgage interest.