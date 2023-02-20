Business cycle | The indicator that most accurately predicted recessions is now screaming a warning like a fire siren.

The turning of the yield curve has accurately predicted recessions. Now the meter is unusually red, but can you trust it this time?
In the interest rate market is again a message for the economy: recession is approaching.
This time, the interest rate message is exceptionally strong, as the “inverted yield curve” that predicted the recession with frightening certainty has now turned unusually strongly.
#Business #cycle #indicator #accurately #predicted #recessions #screaming #warning #fire #siren
Leave a Reply