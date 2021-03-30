Business cycle The IMF intends to raise its global economic growth forecast again

International IMF plans to raise its forecast for global economic growth this year and next, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Georgieva said on Tuesday at the American Council on Foreign Relations think tank that the global economy is on a firmer footing thanks to giant state corona stimulus packages. However, he warned that the situation varies dangerously much between different regions and countries.

According to Georgieva, the world is at a similar turning point as in 1945, when the IMF and the World Bank were founded. He called for strong action to secure recovery, accelerate vaccine production and distribution, and investment in green and digital infrastructure.

The IMF lifted in January, the global economic growth forecast for the current year to 5.5 per cent and next year’s growth forecast to 4.2 per cent. According to Georgieva, the IMF plans to raise its forecasts again because the new stimulus package has been approved in the United States and because interest rate vaccinations have improved growth prospects in other developed economies.

The IMF is due to publish its update on the world economic forecast next Tuesday. Last year, the world economy contracted by 3.5 percent, according to IMF estimates.

Georgieva said European countries can expect their economies to recover steadily in the second half of the year as the pace of vaccination accelerates.

However, the CEO warned of volatile financial conditions. He urged the authorities to monitor the high values ​​of assets and other financial risks and to take action to avoid excessive exchange rate fluctuations.