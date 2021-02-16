Business cycle The growth rate of the Finnish economy slowed down considerably at the end of last year

According to preliminary data, in October – December GDP grew by 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter and contracted by 2.0 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Finland the state of the economy deteriorated markedly at the end of last year, mainly due to the contraction of the euro area economy.

According to preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.2 per cent in October to December from the previous quarter. Compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, working-day adjusted gross domestic product contracted by 2.0 per cent.

“I think the economy developed surprisingly weak at the end of last year, considering how few restrictions there were in Finland. In Germany, the restrictions have been much more severe, but there the economic growth rate from the previous quarter was about the same as in Finland, ”says Swedbank’s chief economist. Heidi Schauman.

Eurozone seasonally adjusted GDP contracted by Eurostat on the basis of preliminary data in October – December, 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter. From the corresponding period of the previous year, the gross domestic product contracted by 5.1 per cent.

In July – September, Finland’s seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 3.3 per cent compared with the previous quarter. Compared to July – September 2019, working-day adjusted gross domestic product decreased by 2.7 per cent.