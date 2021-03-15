Statistics Finland slightly eased last year’s Finnish GDP figures.

Statistics Finland has adjusted the GDP figures for the Finnish interest rate year slightly upwards.

According to updated preliminary data, the Finnish economy contracted by 2.8 per cent last year, after declining by 2.9 per cent in February.

“The worst forecasts of the sharpness of the decline in GDP last spring do not seem to have come true,” Statistics Finland states in its Economic Situation Review.

The Finnish economy also performed well in international comparison. Last year, the euro area’s gross domestic product fell by 6.6 per cent and Sweden’s GDP, which followed a controversial interest rate policy, fell by 2.8 per cent.

General government the deficit increased by more than ten billion euros last year to 12.9 billion euros. The general government deficit was widened by expenditure related to the interest rate pandemic and a decrease in the accumulation of tax revenues and social security contributions. The deficit-to-GDP ratio was 5.4 per cent last year.

The general government deficit was EUR 13.4 billion last year, compared with EUR 2.7 billion the previous year. This included, among other things, an increase of 1.5 billion in product subsidies for the corporate sector.

Private last year, consumption fell by 4.6 per cent from the previous year to EUR 115.2 billion. The decline in private consumption in the service sector was particularly evident in the decline in value added in transport, accommodation and food, and culture and entertainment.

Housing and cottage loans continued to grow despite the interest rate pandemic. According to preliminary data from Statistics Finland, the household debt ratio rose to 133 per cent last year, from 129 per cent in the second year.

However, the household savings rate increased to 5.7 per cent last year. Household savings grew faster than disposable income. At the same time, consumer spending fell sharply.

According to Statistics Finland, the collapse of foreign tourism was significantly reflected in the current account. Typically, the travel balance is about two billion in deficit, but last year the travel balance was 0.2 billion.