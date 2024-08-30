Friday, August 30, 2024
Business cycle | The Finnish economy grew by 0.3 percent in the spring

August 30, 2024
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
Business cycle | The Finnish economy grew by 0.3 percent in the spring
Exports grew by eight percent, which sustained the economic recovery.

Finland gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent in April–June from the previous quarter, Statistics Finland said on Friday.

The modest economic growth was mainly supported by exports, which grew by 8.1 percent from the previous quarter. Investments, on the other hand, shrank by 2.1 percent. It means that construction is still relatively low.

Gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

of the Eurozone gross domestic product grew in April–June as much as in Finland, i.e. 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Several research institutes estimate that the recovery of the Finnish economy will be hastened by the recovery of the euro area economy and the growth of private consumption, because the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, will slow down and interest rates will fall.

