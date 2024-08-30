Business cycle | The Finnish economy grew by 0.3 percent in the spring

Cyclical|Exports grew by eight percent, which sustained the economic recovery.

Finland gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent in April–June from the previous quarter, Statistics Finland said on Friday.

The modest economic growth was mainly supported by exports, which grew by 8.1 percent from the previous quarter. Investments, on the other hand, shrank by 2.1 percent. It means that construction is still relatively low.

Gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

of the Eurozone gross domestic product grew in April–June as much as in Finland, i.e. 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Several research institutes estimate that the recovery of the Finnish economy will be hastened by the recovery of the euro area economy and the growth of private consumption, because the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, will slow down and interest rates will fall.