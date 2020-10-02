Business cycle The fall in energy prices accelerated the fall in prices in Europe, inflation became increasingly negative

According to preliminary Eurostat data, the inflation rate in September was -0.3 per cent.

Eurozone The inflation rate was -0.3 per cent in September, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. Inflation was slowed down, in particular by lower energy prices.

In August the inflation rate was -0.2 per cent.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the euro area has plunged into a severe recession as demand and supply have contracted sharply. Naturally, it also affects the price level.

At worst In this case, the euro area is in danger of a deflationary spiral, which is a serious disturbance in the economy. Deflation is the opposite of inflation. It therefore means lower prices.

The actual deflationary cycle begins if prices fall sharply and for a long time.

Then there is a risk that companies will delay their investments and households will curb their consumption because they believe prices will fall even more in the future.

Deflation is very detrimental to indebted businesses and households, as the real value of debt increases as the purchasing power of money increases.

Central banks closely monitored core inflation was either 0.4% or 0.2% in September, according to preliminary Eurostat data, depending on the method of calculation. The effect of energy and food on the change in price levels has been removed from core inflation.

Over time, a further slowdown in inflation will increase the pressure on the European Central Bank to increase its monetary stimulus. According to the central bank’s price stability target, inflation should be slightly below 2% over the medium term.

Inflation in the euro area has been below 1% since March.

June at the beginning of the central bank announced it would increase from EUR 750 billion to EUR 1 350 billion in emergency funding for the coronavirus pandemic.

In emergency financing, the European Central Bank buys from the market mainly Eurozone and corporate bonds.

In return, banks and other investors receive central bank money, which allows them to increase their other investments and increase their lending to businesses and households.