Business cycle The eurozone economy contracted at the end of last year as the coronary virus pandemic worsened

In October – December, euro area GDP contracted by 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter and by 6.8 per cent from the end of 2019.

Coronavirus pandemic the escalation last autumn significantly weakened economic activity in Europe.

The seasonally adjusted GDP of the euro area contracted by 0.7 per cent in October – December from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. From the corresponding period last year, the gross domestic product contracted by 6.8 per cent.

The stagnation of economic growth is due to the fact that states had to restrict the movement and business of people in order to prevent coronavirus infections. In July – September, seasonally adjusted GDP in the euro area grew by 12.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

Eurostat did not yet release preliminary data by country on Tuesday.

Pandemic has devastated the euro area economy exceptionally badly. The slow recovery is due to the high relative importance of tourism in many of the large economies in southern Europe. Due to the pandemic, tourism has declined very sharply.

Released at the end of January Purchasing Managers Index the euro area is in danger of falling into recession in the current quarter.

According to preliminary data, the purchasing managers’ index was 47.5 points in January. If the index is above 50 points, it predicts GDP growth. If, on the other hand, it is less than 50 points, it heralds a contraction in GDP. Gross domestic product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

Recession the established definition is that GDP will shrink for two consecutive quarters.

The German commercial bank Commerzbank estimated on Tuesday, following the release of preliminary Eurostat data, that the economic contraction in the beginning of the year, ie in January-March, is likely to be stronger than at the end of last year.

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde also warned at the end of January that the risks to weaker-than-expected economic growth have increased.