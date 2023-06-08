Business cycle | The euro area sank into a technical recession at the beginning of the year

According to Eurostat’s detailed data, the gross national product contracted in the first quarter of the year by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.

of the Eurozone the economy fell into a technical recession during the beginning of the year, according to data from Eurostat, the EU Statistics Centre.

According to detailed information, the gross national product contracted in the first quarter of the year by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter. The economy of the Eurozone shrank by the same amount in the last quarter of last year as well.

The national economy is considered to be in a technical recession when the gross domestic product shrinks for two quarters in a row.