Business cycle The euro area plunged into recession at the beginning of the year, with inflation accelerating to 1.6 per cent in April

Eurozone The seasonally adjusted GDP contracted by 0.6 per cent in the first half of the year from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Friday. That means the eurozone plunged into a technical recession early in the year.

The established definition of a recession is that GDP will shrink for two consecutive quarters. In the previous quarter, ie in October – December, euro area GDP contracted by 0.7 per cent. Gross domestic product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

At the beginning of the year, GDP contracted by 1.8 per cent from the corresponding period last year and by 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Proactive however, data suggest that the euro area economy has started to recover since March. Relatively reliable predictive of economic development purchasing managers index was 53.7 points in April. The recovery is particularly accelerated by industry, where the index was at its strongest in April for more than 20 years.

Regarding the economic recovery, Eurostat also announced on Friday that, according to its preliminary data, inflation, ie the general rise in prices, accelerated to 1.6% in April. Inflation was mainly driven by higher energy prices in April.

