Business cycle The euro area economy strengthened significantly in May: the pace of recovery was strongest in 15 years

Eurozone the economic recovery from the recession was very strong in may as states have lifted restrictions on movement and business activity.

The purchasing managers’ index, which reliably predicts economic development, was 56.9 points in May. In April, it was 53.8 points based on updated data.

“Demand for goods and services is growing at the fastest rate in 15 years across the euro area,” says IHS Markit, an economist who produces the index. Chris Williamson in the bulletin.

According to him, demand would have increased even more if the disruptions in production chains had not caused problems for supply.

The index is based on a survey of 5,000 euro area companies and is one of the most important economic barriers.

If the index is above 50 points, it predicts GDP growth. If it is less than 50 points, GDP is likely to shrink. Gross domestic product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

Index on the basis of economic recovery is strong in industry, but in the service sector demand has also increased significantly.

The purchasing managers’ index, which measures euro area service output, was at its strongest in 35 months in May.

The strengthening of the economic cycle will inevitably affect the Finnish economy as well, as 40 per cent of the value of goods exports goes to the euro area.

“The eurozone economy is expected to recover strongly, but based on the Purchasing Managers’ Index, the recovery is even better than expected. The strengthening of the recovery in services in particular is very positive, as the recovery in industry was slowed down slightly by a shortage of components. This new information also promises good for the recovery of the Finnish economy, ”says the Forecast Manager of the Business Research Institute. Markku Lehmus.

European commission estimated last weekthat the eurozone’s gross domestic product will grow by 4.3 per cent this year and 4.4 per cent next year.

The Finnish Economic Commission estimates that it will grow by 2.7 per cent this year and by 2.8 per cent next year.

The relatively weak recovery of the Finnish economy is explained by the fact that the economic crisis last year was clearly milder than in many other euro area countries.

Finland’s gross domestic product contracted by 2.8 per cent last year, while in the euro area it collapsed by 6.6 per cent.