Business cycle The euro area economy recovered surprisingly strongly in March, and it may soon affect Finland as well

On a proactive basis, industrial production in the euro area appears to have grown at a record high in March.

Eurozone the economy clearly strengthened in March, according to preliminary data from the Purchasing Managers ’Index released on Wednesday. The surprisingly strong economic recovery was driven in particular by increased demand from industry.

The purchasing managers’ index, which reliably predicts economic growth, was 52.5 points in March. In February, it was 48.8 points.

If the index is above 50 points, it predicts GDP growth. If, on the other hand, it is less than 50 points, it heralds a contraction in GDP. Gross domestic product means the total value of goods and services produced for final use.

“The eurozone economy grew more than expected in March as industrial production grew at a record rate,” says economist at the index-producing research firm IHS Markit. Chris Williamson in the bulletin.

The Industrial Purchasing Managers ’Index stood at 62.9 points in March, more than ever since June 1997.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index is based on a survey of 5,000 euro area companies and is one of the most important business climate indicators.

“It seems that the turnaround in the eurozone economy has been really strong since the weak January and February, although restrictions remain in many countries,” says Heidi Schauman, chief economist at the finance company Swedbank.

The weakest the link in the euro area economy is still the service sectors, which have suffered the most from government restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic. However, even in the service sectors, the worst contraction in demand seems to be over.

The index of purchasing managers in the service sectors was 48.8 points in March. In February, it was 45.7 points.

In Europe, Europe’s largest economy, demand for services increased for the first time in six months. Instead, industrial production in Germany has been growing since last autumn.

Recovery The strengthening in the euro area will also affect Finland over time, as 40 per cent of the value of goods exports goes to the euro area. The recovery of German industry in particular is important for the Finnish economy, as Germany is Finland’s most important trading partner.

“The new information from Germany is also good news for Finnish industry and service exports,” says Schauman.

The European Central Bank assesses two weeks agothat the eurozone economy will grow by 4% this year

Admittedly, economist Williamson warns that the economic outlook for the eurozone has been bleaking very recently as coronavirus infections have increased and governments have had to resort to new restrictions as a result.

Estimates of the third phase of the coronavirus pandemic were probably one of the reasons why stocks in Europe fell on Wednesday.

At noon on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange general index had decreased by 0.4 per cent and the London Stock Exchange general index by 0.2 per cent.