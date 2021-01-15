Business cycle The decline in industrial turnover continued in Finland in November

In January – November, industrial turnover decreased by 6.4 per cent.

Industry Working-day adjusted turnover decreased by 1.6 per cent year-on-year in November, according to statistics published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

Of the main industries, net sales fell most sharply in the chemical industry, where they were 17.1 per cent lower than a year earlier. The seasonally adjusted turnover of industry increased by 1.7 per cent compared to October.

Last year, industrial working day adjusted turnover fell by almost ten per cent from the same period of the previous year in April, May, July and September, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In November turnover grew most strongly in the electrical and electronics industry, where it increased by 17.5 per cent year-on-year.

The turnover of mining and quarrying increased by 7.9 per cent and the turnover of the metal industry by 5.5 per cent year-on-year. The turnover of the textile, clothing and leather industry was 2.8 per cent higher than a year ago.

Correction 15.1. at 10 a.m .: The article previously erroneously claimed that sales in the electrical and electronics industry increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in November. The correct increase in net sales was 17.5 percent.