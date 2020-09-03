Business cycle The coronavirus is ravaging Greece: the economy collapsed by 14% in the spring

Even in the euro crisis, the Greek economy did not collapse as much in a single quarter as in April-June this year.

Over-indebted The Greek economy has collapsed in the spring by far more than in any quarter of the worst phase of the euro crisis.

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Greece on Thursday, seasonally adjusted GDP contracted by 14% in April – June from the previous quarter. From the corresponding period last year, GDP contracted by 15 per cent.

The economic collapse is largely due to a sharp decline in tourism, which is important to the Greek economy. According to the news agency Reuters, tourism accounts for 18 percent of Greece’s GDP.

In the euro area alone, the Spanish economy has suffered more than Greece from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Eurostat, the seasonally adjusted GDP of Spain collapsed in April – June by 18.5 per cent from the previous quarter and by 22 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

Statistics published by Eurostat in mid-August lacked data for seven Member States, one of which was Greece.

Greece sank to the brink of insolvency more than a decade ago, from which the euro crisis began. At the worst of the euro crisis, the Greek economy contracted by a maximum of 4.7% in one quarter.

By 2018, Greece’s GDP collapsed by 25 percent during the euro crisis. Probably the main reason for this was the excessive tightening of fiscal policy at the request of the euro countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The paralysis of the economy caused major social problems in Greece and also led to an increase in indebtedness. In 2010, Greek government debt was 146% of GDP, according to Eurostat. Last year, the debt ratio was 177 percent.