Business cycle The 45% rise in energy prices significantly accelerated inflation in the euro area

According to preliminary data released on Friday, inflation was 7.5 per cent in March, driven in particular by higher energy prices. Economists predicted in a preliminary survey by the news agency Reuters that the inflation rate would have been 6.6 percent.

According to revised data, consumer prices rose by 5.9 per cent in February.

In March energy prices rose 45 percent from the same period last year. Energy prices have risen sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

In March, prices for food, alcohol and tobacco went up by 5.0 per cent, for industrial products by 3.4 per cent and for services by 2.7 per cent.

Core inflation closely monitored by economists was 3.2 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent in February. The effect of energy and food on rising consumer prices has been removed from core inflation.

Economists estimate that core inflation would have been 3.3 percent.

“Inflation is being accelerated further by higher energy prices, which, of course, significantly weakens the purchasing power of households. Despite the gloom, it is positive that core inflation was lower than expected. When energy prices rise so sharply for temporary reasons, core inflation is a better indicator of price pressures, ”says the Forecast Manager at the Finnish Business Research Institute. Markku Lehmus.

Enlarge Of the national economies, inflation was strongest in the Netherlands in March, where consumer prices rose by 11.9 per cent. In Finland, the inflation rate was 5.6 per cent, which is clearly slower than the euro area average.

The inflation rate in the euro area’s largest economy, Germany, was 7.6% and in France’s second largest economy was 5.1%.

According to preliminary data, the strongest inflation was in Lithuania and Estonia. The rate of increase in consumer prices was 15.6 per cent in Lithuania and 14.8 per cent in Estonia.

European according to the central bank’s price stability target, inflation should be 2% over the medium term.

In early March, the central bank decided to speed up reduction in securities purchases, which could lead to an increase in the key interest rate in the autumn. It would be a historic decision in a way, as the last time the central bank raised the key interest rate in 2011.