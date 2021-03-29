Business cycle Statistics Finland: Finns consider their monetary situation to be record high, confidence in the future is declining

In March, Finns estimated their own financial situation to be better than ever in the history of measurements that began in 1995. Expectations also improved in industry and construction.

Consumers Confidence in the economy weakened slightly in March, although the assessment of the current state of one’s own economy improved. Instead, business confidence in the economy strengthened slightly.

Statistics Finland’s consumer confidence indicator was -3.0 in March.

The indicator was -0.8 in February and -0.9 in January. The confidence indicator for March was now significantly better than a year ago in March, when the indicator was -7.1.

Consumers’ expectations of their own economy after a year remained unchanged from February. Instead, the assessment of the current state of the economy improved.

In March, Finns estimated their own financial situation to be better than ever in the history of measurements that began in 1995.

According to Statistics Finland, the March survey revealed quite a lot of spending intentions for durable goods. Consumers saw the time as bad for borrowing and buying durable goods, but many were still planning to take out a loan within a year. There were many plans to buy a home and many were also considering renovating their homes.

According to Danske Bank, the decline in consumer confidence is explained by a very strong decline in Finland’s macroeconomic estimates compared to the previous couple of months.

Citizens’ expectations of the Finnish economy clearly weakened. 27 per cent of the respondents to the confidence survey estimate that Finland’s economic situation will improve over the next year.

“There is no similar survey for economists, but I would believe that almost 100 percent of Finnish economists would predict an improvement in the economy within a year. Spring looks challenging due to the worsening epidemic, but somewhat generally economic forecasters still expect a rapid recovery in the second half of the year, driven by consumer demand, ”says Danske Bank’s economist. Jukka Appelqvist says in a press release.

According to Appelqvist, it can be concluded that the financial situation of the majority of Finns is still good and there is no concern for livelihood. The plight of the most disadvantaged does not emerge from the average figures because the coronary situation treats different sections of the population very differently.

According to Danske Bank, the figures show a discrepancy between the macroeconomy and households’ own finances. According to the bank, economic difficulties will also be reflected in consumers at some point and consumer confidence may continue to decline.

Business According to the Confederation of Finnish Central Associations (EK), business confidence in the economy is on the rise.

According to Danske Bank, the export industry will be supported by the recovery of industrial activity in the rest of the euro area and more generally in the world. Indeed, the confidence of industrial companies rose by five points in March from the previous month and was now at three points. The confidence indicator is close to the long-term average of +1.

The outlook also improved in the construction sector. The confidence indicator’s balance improved by seven points to -16 from February. However, business confidence in the sector is below the long-term average.

“As a whole, business confidence rose in March, as in addition to industry, construction is now recovering as well,” EK’s leading economist Sami Pakarinen says in a press release.

In the services sector, confidence declined in March and retail confidence remained unchanged at the long-term average of -1. According to Danske Bank, the gloomy outlook for the service sector was expected and no improvement is promised until the corona situation eases. The bank estimates that the trade ratio will also weaken next month.