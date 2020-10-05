Business cycle Services are holding back economic growth in the euro area, while in Germany growth in the sector remained weak

The euro area services purchasing managers’ index fell in September.

Coronavirus epidemic has raised its head in many euro area countries in September, which has again led to restrictions and slowed growth in the services sector.

The Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48 points in September. In August, the index was still at 50.5 points. If the index falls below 50 points, it describes a contraction in GDP. Services account for about two-thirds of the euro area’s GDP.

“As the eurozone economy almost came to a standstill in September, the likelihood of a new downturn in the fourth quarter has clearly increased,” chief economist at IHS Markit, which produces the index. Chris Williamson says Reuters.

“Managing the second wave of infection is of great importance, as is whether restrictions can be removed so that the service sector can recover.”

However, the Services Purchasing Managers ’Index exceeded the forecast that the index would have remained at 47.6 points.

The purchasing managers’ index for euro area services and manufacturing fell to 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August. In Germany, the corresponding index has already risen to 54.7 points.

In Germany the services purchasing managers index also lagged slightly behind the growth trajectory. The index fell to 50.6 points in September, from 52.5 points in August. The index covered the Reuters forecast of 49.1.

In Germany, the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index has exceeded 50 points for three consecutive months.

Economist at IHS Markit Phil Smith According to Germany, the better figures are due to a moderate increase in coronavirus infections compared to, for example, Spain and France. Consequently, the effects on the service sectors have also been smaller.