Business cycle PT predicts: Pandemic relief and increased shopping will support economic growth from summer

The Wage Earners Research Institute forecasts economic growth of 2.5 per cent this year and 3.1 per cent next year.

Coronary pandemic will recede during the summer and private consumption will increase sharply already this year, the Wage Earners Research Institute (PT) predicts in its economic forecast.

PT forecasts 2.5% economic growth this year, which will accelerate to 3.1% next year. By 2023, the research institute will expect 1.4 percent economic growth.

The department forecasts that private consumption will grow exceptionally high both this year and next. Thus, according to PT, this is not a sudden and short-lived consumption celebration, but an increasing level of consumption spread over a period of more than one year.

Exports and imports are also growing strongly.

The recovery of the tourism and service sectors affected by the pandemic will determine the pace of growth.

According to PT, economic development now depends on the production of vaccines, the pace of vaccination and how well they protect against the virus in real life. Vaccinations affect the economy both in Finland and in trading partner countries.

Average forecasting agencies forecast economic growth of 2.7 percent this year.

Pellervo Economic Research (PTT) forecasts 2.5 percent growth this year and 3.5 percent for next year. However, the forecast is highly uncertain, according to PTT.

Business Research Institute (Etla) predicts that Finland’s total output will grow by three percent this year and 2.4 percent next year.

Also rapid growth is forecast for the world economy. International Monetary Fund intends to raise its forecast for global economic growth this year and next.

In January, the IMF raised its growth forecast for the world economy this year to 5.5 percent and next year’s growth forecast to 4.2 percent.