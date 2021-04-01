Business cycle President Jos Biden plans to fund his $ 2 trillion investment program by tightening corporate taxation

A research institute from the University of Georgetown estimates that the investment would result in 15 million new jobs in the United States, including eight million, especially for the low-skilled.

The United States president Joe Biden presented on Wednesday a proposal for $ 2 trillion in public investment over eight years.

The investment is financed by a newspaper The New York Times within 15 years, mainly by tightening corporate taxation. The president plans to tighten the corporate tax rate from the current 21 percent to 28 percent.

In addition, the minimum rate of corporate income tax would be set at 21%.

Investment aim to reform the economy and are part of a previously announced $ 3 trillion investment plan.

“It [investoinnit] creates the world’s strongest, most resilient and innovative economy, ”President Biden said on Wednesday.

He called his proposal the largest investment program in the United States since the construction of the national highway network and the space program of the 1960s.

On Wednesday in addition to the announced $ 2 trillion investment, $ 1,000 billion is to be spent on improving childcare, health care and education.

“I am amazed by the scale and structure of the investment. They seem to have embraced the idea that labor productivity and economic growth can be increased through public investment and spread around it, ”said MIT, a professor of economics at the top university in the United States. Simon Johnson news agency Reuters.

A research institute from the University of Georgetown estimates that the investment would result in 15 million new jobs in the United States, including eight million, especially for the low-skilled.

The actual in addition to investment, the U.S. economy will be revived with a $ 1,900 billion corona stimulus package.

Roughly speaking, $ 1,000 billion will be given in direct grants to households, $ 415 billion will be used to speed up vaccinations, and $ 440 billion will be funding for small businesses and communities that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

The United States the economic recovery from the recent turmoil is intensifying significantly this year. The central bank estimates two weeks ago, the economy will grow 6.5 percent this year.

If the forecast materializes, economic growth would be strongest in nearly 40 years. The last time the U.S. economy grew was more than six percent a year was in 1984.

The change in the central bank’s forecast is exceptionally large in the short term, as in December it forecast economic growth of 4.2 per cent.

In boosting economic growth, it should be borne in mind that last year was the worst since the 1940s.