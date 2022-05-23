Business cycle OP Bank Group: Finland’s economic growth will be less than half this year next year

This year, economic growth will be further supported by the recovery from the corona pandemic.

OP Bank Group Economists forecast that the Finnish economy will grow by two per cent this year and by 0.6 per cent next year.

This year, economic growth will be further supported by the recovery in services consumption and exports from the interest rate pandemic. However, in addition to the consequences of the war of aggression in Russia, growth is beginning to be slowed down by, among other things, accelerated inflation, tightening monetary policy and a slowdown in the growth of export markets, OP estimates in its recent economic review.

According to OP’s forecast, consumer prices will rise by 5.4 per cent this year and by 2.8 per cent next year.

Real wages are expected to fall this year but return to growth in 2023.

Russian After the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, Finnish exports to Russia have decreased significantly. The war has also pushed up the prices of raw materials and some capital goods.

“The immediate impact of the uncertainty caused by the Russian offensive war on the economy seems to be small and will not cause a shock similar to the corona pandemic. However, the effects of the war are mixed with other factors affecting the economy. As a result, economic growth will gradually slow down, ”says the OP Bank Group’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen in the bulletin.

Although Finland’s foreign trade with Russia will decline to almost non-existent, OP’s economists forecast that exports as a whole will grow moderately this year.

In 2023, however, the development of exports will come to a halt as the growth of export markets and the recovery of services slow down.

“Private consumption will exceed pre-pandemic levels in the first half of this year as consumption of services recovers. However, the growth of private consumption is slowed by the decline in real disposable income. However, consumption is increasing as savings are declining. In 2023, consumption growth will be sluggish, as it will depend on rising incomes, ”says Heiskanen.

Economy growth will also slow globally from 6.1 per cent last year to 3.2 per cent this year and further to 2.7 per cent next year, OP economists estimate.

In the eurozone, GDP will grow by three percent this year. In 2023, economic growth will slow to 1.7 percent.

In the euro area, inflation has risen more slowly than in the United States. OP economists estimate that inflation in the euro area will rise to 6.6 per cent this year and three per cent next year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise its key interest rate for the first time since July 2011. Monetary policy will continue to be tightened, and in the spring of 2023 Euribor rates are expected to remain at 1.5%.

Due to exceptional and rapid fluctuations, the economic outlook is highly uncertain, but the risks are balanced, according to OP economists. However, the eruption of pent-up demand and bottlenecks could lead to surprisingly strong growth. Growth, in turn, may be hampered by many factors, from problems in the Chinese economy to declining purchasing power and capacity constraints.

“With this installment, few indicators are in favor of the economy drifting into recession next year as well. However, there is a risk, as the sudden and large-scale cessation of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe alone would probably cause a recession not only in Germany but also in Finland, ”says Heiskanen.