Business cycle OECD forecast: The global economy will start to grow strongly this year – “the outlook has improved significantly,” says the forecast

The OECD, which represents rich industrialized countries, forecasts that the world economy will grow by 5.6 percent this year. The outlook is enhanced by the progress of coronary vaccine distribution and the giant US stimulus package.

Financial The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has clearly raised its forecast for growth in the world economy this year. The economic outlook is boosted by advances in coronary vaccine distribution and a giant US stimulus package.

The OECD predicts in its forecast released on Tuesday that the world economy will grow by 5.6 percent this year. That’s 1.4 percentage points more than the organization’s December forecast.

The OECD also raised next year’s economic growth forecast from 4.0 per cent to 3.7 per cent forecast in December.

“The global economic outlook has improved significantly in recent months, driven by the gradual introduction of vaccines, announcements of further stimulus in certain countries and signs that economies are coping better with austerity measures, the OECD said in a forecast report.

OECD according to a new forecast, the U.S. economy will grow 6.5 percent this year, up 3.3 percentage points from the previous forecast. The country’s production is forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels in the middle of this year.

Currently, production has returned to pre-pandemic levels only in China, India and Turkey. In the rest of the world, the outlook is very uneven.

The OECD raised the euro area economic growth forecast by only 0.3 percentage points to 3.9%, as the pace of vaccination in the euro area has been slower than in the rest of the world.