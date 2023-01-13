Business cycle | Inflation was 9.1 percent in December – electricity became more expensive by 64 percent

Last year’s average inflation was 7.1 percent.

in Finland inflation was 9.1 percent in December, i.e. at the same level as in November, says Statistics Finland.

In December, compared to a year ago, the biggest increase in consumer prices was, among other things, the increase in the price of electricity and the average interest rate on mortgages. Electricity became more expensive by 64 percent and mortgage interest rates by 124 percent from a year ago.

The increase in consumer prices from a year ago was mostly restrained by the decrease in the price of non-reimbursable prescription drugs.

Last year’s average inflation was 7.1 percent.