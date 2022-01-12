Business cycle Inflation in the United States rose to as much as 7 percent

Inflation was 7.0 per cent in December, 0.2 percentage points higher than in November.

Consumer prices the rise in inflation in the United States continued to pick up, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Wednesday.

The inflation rate was 7.0 per cent in December, compared with 6.8 per cent in November. The last time before December inflation was over seven per cent in June 1982, when it was 7.2 per cent.

In December, consumer prices rose broadly, driven by supply disruptions and strong demand growth. Inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of fuel, housing and used vehicles.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central bankers, stood at 5.5 per cent in December. In November, it was 4.9 percent. The effect of energy and food on higher consumer prices has been removed from core inflation.

Inflation as a result, the purchasing power of money weakens: with a certain amount of money, fewer goods and services can be bought than before. In addition to wage earners, exceptionally high inflation is detrimental to companies and investors.

Accelerating inflation is also problematic for the US Federal Reserve, which is tasked with maintaining the price stability target. According to the central bank’s price stability target, the long-term inflation rate should average 2% over the long term.

The central bank has hinted that it will tighten monetary policy in the spring shortly after the securities purchases initiated due to the coronary virus pandemic are stopped.

Director general Jerome Powell estimates at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that disruptions in supply, which have accelerated inflation, will ease over the course of this year, slowing inflation.

On the other hand, he also estimates that accelerated inflation poses a serious threat to the recovery of the labor market.