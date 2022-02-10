Business cycle Inflation in the United States accelerated surprisingly in January: the last time prices rose was as fast as 40 years ago

According to data released by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, the inflation rate was 7.5 per cent in January.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, the inflation rate was 7.5 per cent in January. Inflation was last as strong 40 years ago in February 1982 as 7.6 percent.

Economists estimate that inflation would have accelerated to 7.3 percent. In December the inflation rate was 7.0 per cent. In January, inflation was fueled by higher prices for energy, second-hand vehicles, food and housing.

Energy prices rose by 27 per cent from January last year, used vehicles by 41 per cent, food by seven per cent and housing by more than four per cent.

Economists and core inflation, closely monitored by central bankers, was 6.0 per cent in December from 4.9 per cent in December. The effect of energy and food has been removed from core inflation, as their prices tend to change easily.

The root causes of the acceleration in inflation following the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic are the strong growth in demand and supply bottlenecks. Wage pressures have also increased due to higher consumer prices. The growth rate of wages was 4.5 per cent in December.

“The acceleration in inflation is still very widespread. Central bank pressures are growing at a rapid pace and I think it is very possible that it will have to raise the key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points in March, ”says Danske Bank’s research director. Heidi Schauman.

Of the United States the central bank will almost certainly start tightening monetary policy in March to counter the rise in inflation. The biggest question is really how much the policy rate will be raised.

In the market, the central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate at least four times this year. The last time the central bank raised its key interest rate was in 2018, as inflation picked up.

“Inflation data for January confirm that the central bank is late in fighting inflation. I still believe that the central bank will raise its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in March, because a higher increase would mean acknowledging that the emergency is great due to the delay, ”says the main strategy of the finance company Nordea. Jan von Gerich.

According to the central bank’s price stability target, the long-term inflation rate must be 2%. Since the escalation of the coronary virus pandemic, the central bank’s key interest rate has been in the range of 0–0.25%.