Business cycle Inflation in the United States accelerated markedly more than expected

Inflation was 4.2 per cent in April, well above the central bank’s price stability target.

Economy a strong recovery strongly accelerated inflation in the United States in April.

The Ministry of Labor announced on Wednesday that the inflation rate was 4.2 percent in April. In March it was 2.6 percent.

Inflation, or rising consumer prices, is one of the biggest issues facing the U.S. economy, as at least some investors and economists fear the economy will overheat.

Core inflation, closely monitored by central banks, stood at three per cent in April. The effect of food and energy on the change in the price level has been removed from core inflation. According to the central bank’s price stability target, the inflation rate should be 2%.

Admittedly, last summer, the central bank changed its target to be more flexible so that it could better tolerate inflation accelerating to more than 2 percent.

Investors Fear of accelerating inflation has been heightened in recent weeks by the fact that many commodities have become more expensive due to growing demand. Their rise in price can, in turn, weaken the profitability of companies over time.

As early as March, the US Federal Reserve estimated that inflation would temporarily accelerate as a result of the strong economic recovery, as vaccinations against the coronavirus progressed, restrictions on movement and business activity could be lifted and the President Joe Biden the proposal to increase emergency funding to repair the financial damage of the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in April that the US gross domestic product will grow 6.0 percent this year. Central Bank based on the forecast economic growth will pick up to 6.5 percent this year.

On an annual basis, the IMF forecasts inflation to accelerate this year to 2.3 per cent and the central bank to 2.4 per cent.

Accelerating inflation is detrimental, especially to those who have invested in bonds, as the real value of interest rates depreciates. As a result, the price of bonds already issued will fall, ie the yield requirement (interest rate) will increase, which will also be reflected in new bonds issued.