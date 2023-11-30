Business cycle | Inflation in the euro area slowed down more than expected in November

Eurozone inflation slowed to 2.4 percent in November. Core inflation was 3.6 percent.

Consumer prices the cost increase, i.e. inflation, slowed down more than expected in November.

According to the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union, on Thursday, the inflation rate was 2.4 percent. In a survey by the news agency Bloomberg, economists estimated in advance that the inflation rate would have been 2.7 percent in November.

The last time inflation in the euro area was below three percent was in July 2021. Compared to October, consumer prices fell by 0.5 percent.

Energy became cheaper in November by 11.5 percent compared to the same time last year. Unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 6.4 percent, industrial products by 2.9 percent and services by 4.0 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by central banks, was 3.6 percent in November, compared to 4.2 percent in October.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. Therefore, it gives a better indication of the broad scope of inflation.

Key ones the reasons for the slowdown in inflation have been the European Central Bank’s tightening of monetary policy and easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

In less than a year and a half, the central bank has raised its key interest rate ten times in a row. Last fall, it resorted twice to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

The key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, has never before been as high as it is today. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

The fastest inflation was in October last year, when consumer prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year ago.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after half a year and typically reaches its full effect after more than a year.

The European Central Bank started raising interest rates in July 2022 and stopped them last October.