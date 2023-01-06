Business cycle | Inflation in the euro area slowed down considerably in December

However, core inflation continued to accelerate, which increases the pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Consumer prices the rise in prices, i.e. inflation, will clearly slow down in the euro area in December. According to Eurostat’s preliminary data from the European Union’s Statistics Centre, inflation was 9.2 percent, while it was 10.1 percent in November.

Energy became more expensive in December by 25.7 percent compared to the same time last year, unprocessed food by 12.0 percent, industrial products by 6.4 percent and services by 4.4 percent.

On the other hand, core inflation, closely monitored by economists, accelerated to 6.9 percent, which is 0.3 percentage points more than in November. Core inflation is an important measure because it removes the effect of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices.

Accelerating core inflation is a sign that inflation is broad-based, which increases the pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

in Finland the inflation rate in December was 8.9 percent according to Eurostat’s preliminary data. In November, it was 9.1 percent. Among the largest national economies in the euro area, inflation was 9.6 percent in Germany, 6.7 percent in France, 12.3 percent in Italy and 5.6 percent in Spain.

This year, the European Central Bank plans to continue tightening monetary policy in order to slow down inflation. According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

The main causes of inflation are international supply disturbances and excessive demand. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank tries to bring supply and demand into better balance, which slows down inflation.