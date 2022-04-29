Business cycle Inflation in the euro area picked up slightly in April – the rise in consumer prices in Finland slowed down

According to preliminary data, inflation in the euro area accelerated to 7.5 per cent in the euro area but slowed to 5.6 per cent in Finland.

Consumer prices inflation in the euro area accelerated to 7.5% in April, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. According to updated data, the inflation rate was 7.4 per cent in March.

In April, energy prices rose by 38 per cent from the same period last year, which was less than in March. At that time, energy prices rose by 44 percent.

In April, prices for services rose by 3.3 per cent and for industrial products by 3.8 per cent.

Economists closely monitored core inflation was 3.5 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent in March. The effect of energy and food has been removed from core inflation.

Of the large euro area economies, Spain, Germany and Italy had the highest inflation rates. In Spain it was 8.3%, in Germany 7.8% and in Italy 6.6%.

According to Eurostat, the inflation rate in Finland slowed to 5.6 per cent in April. In March, it was 5.8 percent.

Russian Due to the war in Ukraine, economic growth in the euro area slowed in January – March. Gross domestic product grew by 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, Eurostat announced in a separate publication.

At the end of last year, the euro area economy grew by 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter.