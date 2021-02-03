Business cycle Inflation in the euro area accelerated markedly in December

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, the inflation rate was 0.9 per cent in December. In November, it was -0.3 per cent

Eurozone inflation clearly accelerated in December.

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, the inflation rate was 0.9 per cent in December. It was -0.3 per cent in November, so the change in December is very large.

In addition to food, alcohol and tobacco, inflation was accelerated by higher prices of services and industrial intermediate goods. Core inflation, closely monitored by economists, also intensified markedly.

Core inflation was 1.4% in December, compared with 0.2% in November. The effect of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco on the change in price levels has been removed from core inflation.

“One of the reasons for the acceleration of inflation is the end of VAT reductions in Germany, which have led to higher consumer prices. Germany’s weight in the euro area inflation rate is relatively high. In Germany, the inflation rate was 1.5 per cent in December, in addition to which inflation has accelerated in the large economies of the euro area in Spain, Italy and France, ”says the Head of the Bank of Finland’s Monetary Policy and Research Department. Juha Kilponen

Kilponen also emphasizes that the acceleration of inflation in January will be influenced by many technical and one-off factors, such as the timing of discount sales at a later date.

European the central bank has long tried to accelerate economic growth and inflation by buying securities from the market. The central bank aims to keep inflation slightly below 2% over the medium term. The last goal was achieved in summer and autumn 2018.

According to the central bank’s December business forecast, inflation rates in the euro area remains subdued for a long time. According to it, the inflation rate will be 1.0 per cent this year and 1.1 per cent next year.