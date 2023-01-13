Business cycle | Inflation in Finland is still slower than in the euro area

In Finland and elsewhere in the euro area, inflation has been accelerated the most by the increase in the cost of energy and food.

Consumer prices rising prices, i.e. inflation, is usually measured by two different indices.

According to the preliminary data of the harmonized consumer price index of the Statistics Finland, the inflation rate in Finland slowed down by 0.2 percentage points to 8.9 percent in December.

In December, inflation was slower than in Finland in Spain, Luxembourg, France, Malta, Greece, Cyprus and Ireland. The strongest inflation was in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Finland According to the consumer price index produced by Statistics Finland, inflation was 9.1 percent in December, which means it remained unchanged compared to November.

The difference between the two indices is due to the fact that Eurostat’s harmonized consumer price index does not include owner-occupied housing, gambling, interest on consumer and other loans, fire insurance for single-family houses, vehicle tax and fishing and hunting fees.

“The biggest difference between these two different indices comes from mortgage interest rates. Eurostat’s harmonized consumer price index does not include interest, but Statistics Finland takes them into account. The effect of the rise in mortgage interest rates on Finland’s December inflation was 0.9 percentage points,” says the economist Harri Pönkä from the Bank of Finland.

Home loans the rise in interest rates is due to the fact that the European Central Bank strongly tightened monetary policy in the fall. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank aims to better balance supply and demand in the euro area.

When households’ debt service costs increase due to higher interest rates, they have to cut back on their consumption, which causes demand to shrink and inflation to gradually slow down.

A third of Finnish households have a mortgage.

European the central bank plans to continue tightening monetary policy this year, as the inflation rate in the euro area is clearly faster than its target.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, the inflation rate in the euro area must be two percent in the medium term. In December, according to Eurostat’s preliminary data, consumer prices rose by 9.2 percent, which was, however, 0.9 percentage points slower than in November.

The fastest inflation was in October, when consumer prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year ago.