Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Business cycle Inflation accelerated to almost 10% in Spain and more than 7% in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Euro area-wide inflation figures will be released on Friday.

German annual inflation peaked at over 40 years in March. In Spain, consumer prices rose to almost 10%.

These are the first indications of inflation in the eurozone following the rise in natural gas and oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Germany on Wednesday, consumer prices rose 7.3 percent year-on-year this month.

In February, prices rose by 5.1 per cent year-on-year. Economists expected the rise in prices to accelerate to 6.3 percent in a consensus forecast compiled by the news agency Reuters.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose by 7.6 per cent year-on-year, compared with 5.5 per cent in the previous year.

According to Statistics Germany, a similar rise in consumer prices was last seen in the autumn of 1981, when oil prices jumped as a result of the Iraq-Iran war.

In the second In Spain, consumer prices rose by 9.8 per cent year-on-year in March.

See also  Details of new US sanctions against Russia over Ukraine have become known

According to Statistics Spain, the rate of increase in prices in March was the fastest since May 1985. In February, prices rose by 7.6 per cent.

The Spanish harmonized index of consumer prices also rose 9.8 per cent year-on-year, as economists expected the index to rise 8.1 per cent from 7.6 per cent in February.

According to Statistics Spain, inflation was fueled by higher prices of electricity, fuels, food and beverages.

Eurozone inflation announcements will continue on Thursday with preliminary inflation figures for France from March.

Euro area-wide inflation figures will be released on Friday. Economists expect inflation to rise to 6.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent in February.

#Business #cycle #Inflation #accelerated #Spain #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Abu Dhabi Festival presents the world show “Zig Zag” on its American tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.