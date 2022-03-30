Business cycle Inflation accelerated to almost 10% in Spain and more than 7% in Germany

Euro area-wide inflation figures will be released on Friday.

German annual inflation peaked at over 40 years in March. In Spain, consumer prices rose to almost 10%.

These are the first indications of inflation in the eurozone following the rise in natural gas and oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Germany on Wednesday, consumer prices rose 7.3 percent year-on-year this month.

In February, prices rose by 5.1 per cent year-on-year. Economists expected the rise in prices to accelerate to 6.3 percent in a consensus forecast compiled by the news agency Reuters.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose by 7.6 per cent year-on-year, compared with 5.5 per cent in the previous year.

According to Statistics Germany, a similar rise in consumer prices was last seen in the autumn of 1981, when oil prices jumped as a result of the Iraq-Iran war.

In the second In Spain, consumer prices rose by 9.8 per cent year-on-year in March.

According to Statistics Spain, the rate of increase in prices in March was the fastest since May 1985. In February, prices rose by 7.6 per cent.

The Spanish harmonized index of consumer prices also rose 9.8 per cent year-on-year, as economists expected the index to rise 8.1 per cent from 7.6 per cent in February.

According to Statistics Spain, inflation was fueled by higher prices of electricity, fuels, food and beverages.

Eurozone inflation announcements will continue on Thursday with preliminary inflation figures for France from March.

Euro area-wide inflation figures will be released on Friday. Economists expect inflation to rise to 6.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent in February.