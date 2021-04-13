Business cycle Inflation accelerated to 2.6 per cent in the United States in March, mainly due to higher petrol prices

In February, the inflation rate was 1.7 per cent.

Stateside the economy is recovering strongly and consumer prices are rising as a result.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate, ie the general rise in prices, was 2.6 per cent in March, which is clearly higher than in February, when the inflation rate was 1.7 per cent. Inflation was mainly boosted by higher petrol prices, which in turn was mainly due to higher crude oil prices.

Ultimate the reason for the acceleration in inflation is the strong recovery of the US economy this year, which will increase demand.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated last week that the US gross domestic product will grow 6.0 percent this year. US Federal Reserve based on the forecast economic growth will pick up to 6.5 percent this year.

The IMF forecasts inflation to accelerate to 2.3 percent this year and the central bank to 2.4 percent. Central Bank last summer The revised price stability target announced by the European Commission means that it is prepared to tolerate more than 2% inflation more flexibly than before.

Accelerating inflation is detrimental, especially to those who have invested in bonds, as the real value of interest rates depreciates. As a result, the price of bonds already issued decreases, ie the yield requirement (interest rate) increases, which is also reflected in the new bonds issued.

Economy the recovery this year, according to the IMF, is stronger in the United States than in any other advanced economy. Therefore, inflation there is also faster than in the euro area, for example.

The IMF estimates that the eurozone economy will grow by 4.4 per cent this year and inflation will accelerate to 1.4 per cent.